Disciplinary hearing could start in mid-April, says Cannon

EP Rugby boss readies to defend himself against charges

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The sensational SA Rugby Union disciplinary hearing where outspoken EP Rugby boss Maasdorp Cannon is facing seven charges of contravening the governing bodies’ code of conduct could start as early as mid-April.



EP Rugby was thrown into turmoil when SA Rugby brought seven disciplinary charges against Cannon, after he accused the mother body of being racist...