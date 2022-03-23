Gqoboka to lead youthful Bulls team against Lions

Lizo Gqoboka will lead a youthful Bulls team against the Lions in a Carling Currie Cup clash in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Lions are bottom of the log and winless after five games and will be desperate to break their duck in the Jukskei derby.

“We are very fortunate to have a number of players with great leadership qualities in the Bulls squad, and Lizo has been one of those senior players who have always provided leadership in both the Currie Cup and the URC,” Bulls head coach Gert Smal said.

“We look forward to him, alongside Stedman Gans as vice-captain, leading this exciting team on Wednesday.

“The Bulls are pleased that we are able to give a few of our more youthful players an opportunity this week, be it in the starting line-up or on the bench.

“We have no doubt that we have a tough challenge ahead of us against a Lions team that will be motivated and will be tough opponents on Wednesday night.

“We will need to be at our best and will need to execute the plans we have been working hard on in the build-up to the match well.”

Meanwhile, Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater has made one change to his starting line-up for Wednesday’s clash with the Pumas in Cape Town.

Scrumhalf Godlen Masimla was chosen ahead of Thomas Bursey, who drops to the bench.

“We have got some continuity in the team and hopefully we will see some good cohesion in the combinations as we play in front of our home crowd again on Wednesday,” Paarwater said.

Sharks head coach Etienne Fynn has named his team to tackle the Cheetahs in a clash in Durban on Wednesday.

Fynn has kept faith in the same pack that did duty against the Bulls in Pretoria last week, but made three changes to his backline.

Ethan Fisher replaces Murray Koster at inside centre, while Jeremy Ward comes in for Marnus Potgieter at outside centre.

Jordan Chait, who was a late replacement for Tito Bonilla when the Argentine flyhalf was forced out of the game due to food poisoning last week, comes in at fullback in place of Inny Radebe, with Bonilla taking his position at 10.

Wednesday’s matches:

3pm: Western Province v Pumas, 5.45pm Sharks v Cheetahs, 8pm: Lions v Bulls.

HeraldLIVE