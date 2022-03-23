Ghana’s Twum-Boafo ready to charge with Elephants

Hard-running back an international with World Cup-qualifying experience

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



When EP’s Elephants face the SWD Eagles in their opening Carling Currie Cup First Division match next Saturday, they will field an international with World Cup-qualifying experience under his belt.



Hard-running back division player Josiah Twum-Boafo is hoping the experience he gained while playing for Ghana in 2021 will stand him in good stead in SA during a testing Currie Cup campaign...