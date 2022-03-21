Heroic defence, scrum dominance spark Lions’ comeback

Memorable come-from-behind victory over Munster at Ellis Park

Late scrum dominance and heroic rock solid defence provided the launching pad for the Lions’ stirring come-from-behind 23-21 win over Munster, skipper Burger Odendaal said.



The Irish side held a 21-10 until the 66th minute before Lions clawed their way back to claim a memorable United Rugby Championship victory at Ellis Park...