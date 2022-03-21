Cannon says he remains in control despite Saru charges

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Defiant EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon says he remains in control of EP rugby and plans to vigorously defend himself against the seven disciplinary charges brought against him by SA Rugby.



The charges, which include contravening the Saru constitution and code of conduct, came after Cannon’s comments at former prop Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service earlier in 2022...