In-form Progress crowned EC Super 14 rugby kings

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Defending champions Progress lived up to their billing as favourites when they scored a narrow 19-15 win over Harlequins in a thrilling EC Super 14 rugby final on Saturday.



The victory, in front of a capacity crowd at the WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch, left Progress with an impressive eight-match unbeaten record in this year's tournament...