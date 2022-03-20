Rugby

In-form Progress crowned EC Super 14 rugby kings

George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
20 March 2022

Defending champions Progress lived up to their billing as favourites when they scored a narrow 19-15 win over Harlequins in a thrilling EC Super 14 rugby final on Saturday.

The victory, in front of a capacity crowd at the WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch, left Progress with an impressive eight-match unbeaten record in this year's tournament...

