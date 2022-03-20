In-form Progress crowned EC Super 14 rugby kings
Defending champions Progress lived up to their billing as favourites when they scored a narrow 19-15 win over Harlequins in a thrilling EC Super 14 rugby final on Saturday.
The victory, in front of a capacity crowd at the WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch, left Progress with an impressive eight-match unbeaten record in this year's tournament...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.