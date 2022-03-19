Lead Stormers planning high-tempo game against Cardiff, says Dobson

Cape Town side focused on delivering an entertaining brand to woo back the fans

Premium

A high-tempo clash is on the cards for fans when the Stormers face a weakened Cardiff outfit in a United Rugby Championship showdown on Sunday, the Cape-based team’s coach John Dobson says.



The Stormers showed their attacking prowess when they ran in nine tries during a 55-7 win against Zebre in Stellenbosch...