EP rugby in turmoil after Cannon charged by Saru
President's comments at funeral eulogy ruffle ruling body’s feathers
EP Rugby was thrown into turmoil on Friday when SA Rugby brought seven disciplinary charges against its outspoken president, Maasdorp Cannon, after he accused the mother body of being racist.
Cannon was elected EP president earlier in March at a fiery meeting during which SA Rugby observer Jannie Louw stormed out of the gathering after accusing Cannon of telling lies...
