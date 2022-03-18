Elephants charge to victory in Plett warm-up
EP’s Elephants made a promising start to the new rugby season when they beat the SWD Eagles 19-7 in a warm-up match in Plettenberg Bay on Friday.
EP led 12-0 at halftime thanks to tries from Duaan de Plessis and Rodney Damons at the Wittedrift High School...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.