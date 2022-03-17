Young Elephants desperate to break SA Cup drought

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Though president Maasdorp Cannon says it is too early to press the panic button, EP’s struggling U20 team will be desperate to break their duck when they travel to Potchefstroom to face the Leopards in a SA Cup clash on Saturday.



Heavy defeats against the Lions and Cheetahs have left EP at the bottom of the log without a point to their name and desperate to get on the winning track...