X-Factor Banda to start at fullback for Elephants

Chance for livewire playmaker to make his mark against SWD Eagles in Plett

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Livewire playmaker Masixole Banda will start at fullback for EP’s Elephants when they play the SWD Eagles in a pre-season friendly in Plettenberg Bay on Friday.



A player with the X-Factor, Banda has returned to Gqeberha after a stint at Griquas and will enjoy this opportunity to show head coach Dumisani Mhani what he is capable of in the No 15 jersey...