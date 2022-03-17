Rugby must be winner in EC Super 14 final, says Mhani

Cool heads needed as Progress prepare to lock horns with Harlequins

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Rugby must be the winner when Progress lock horns with Harlequins after an acrimonious build-up to Saturday’s EC Super 14 rugby final, EP Elephants head coach Dumisani Mhani says.



With temperatures rising over a decision to move the final away from Progress’s home in Kariega to a neutral venue, cool heads will be needed on and off the field at the neutral WJ De Wet Stadium in Despatch...