Morne Steyn to start for Bulls against Sharks

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Veteran Springbok pivot Morne Steyn will start for the Bulls when they face the Sharks in a key Carling Currie Cup Premier Division clash at Loftus on Wednesday (kickoff 8pm).



Bulls head coach Gert Smal has made a handful of changes to the team that beat the Griquas 27-53 in their last Currie Cup outing...