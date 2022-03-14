Lions maul Cardiff as SA sides' impressive weekend in URC continues

The SA sides' weekend to remember in the United Rugby Championship continued as the Lions roared to a resounding 37-20 victory over Cardiff at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in the early game on Sunday and Seabelo Senatla snatched a hat-trick of tries as the Stormers Crushed Zebre 55-7 in the later match in Stellenbosch.

The Stormers ran in nine tries to one from the Italian side at Danie Craven Stadium with two tries apiece from hooker Scara Ntubeni and wing Leolin Zas win No10 Manie Libbok and No12 Damian Willemse contributing maximum points in the rout.

Earlier in the weekend the Bulls trampled Munster at Loftus and the Sharks tore the Scarlets apart with a bonus-point win at Kings Park in Durban.

On a glorious Sunday afternoon in Johannesburg, the Lions passed Cardiff in league points with their third win from 11 matches but they have more ground to cover as the victory only moved them up one place to fourth-from-bottom in the 16-team standings.

The Johannesburg side went into combat on Sunday licking their wounds after five consecutive defeats but found strength in their reserves to get over the line against the Welsh outfit to boost their faint hopes of a top eight finish.

The Lions had an ideal start as Morne van der Berg crashed over the try line in the opening minute with Jordan Hendrikse’s precision form his first conversation indicating the No 10 was going to have a key role to play.