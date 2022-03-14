EP’s new signing Dutton shooting for Currie Cup Premier promotion

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck and helping EP achieve their end goal of winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division are prime targets new Elephants signing Billy Dutton has set for himself.



After a surprise move from East London, long-time Border Bulldogs skipper Dutton will be wearing the red and black hoops of arch-rivals the EP Elephants in the First Division this season...