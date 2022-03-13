EC Super 14 fireworks in store
Sparks set to fly in Kariega on Saturday when Progress, Harlequins slug it out in final
A guts-and-glory Test match atmosphere will prevail when defending champions Progress scrum down against Harlequins for the right to be crowned EC Super 14 rugby champions in Kariega on Saturday.
In hotly contested semifinal action at the weekend, Progress swept Old Selbornians aside with a thumping 59-10 victory in Kariega and Harlequins fought their way to a narrow 15-12 win over Swallows in Mdantsane...
