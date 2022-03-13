Bulls hold on to claim the scalp of Munster at Loftus
The Bulls cranked up the heat on Munster in the first half before completely going off the boil in the second in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus on Saturday.
Having played themselves into a commanding position, the Bulls lost their intensity and their composure as the Irish team showed remarkable resolve in the second half.
In fact the Bulls, finally enjoying home comforts against a foreign side, had to scramble frantically in the closing minutes after Bismarck du Plessis was sent off for a 29-24 win.
How they lost their way will be the subject of deep interrogation for director of rugby Jake White.
Earlier it was White's team that made the most telling impact in the collisions. Elrigh Louw was a constant thorn in the Munster side, while Arno Botha and Marcell Coetzee kept bashing away at the first line of defence.
Apart from bringing a hard physical edge, the hosts were disciplined and it was the visiting team that caught the attention of the referee.
That tone was set early on. The match started amid tetchy scenes as players from both teams pulled and pushed each other after a line-out feed went astray. The referee opted not to sanction the miscreants in the melee and Chris Smith was allowed to take a penalty that was awarded before the players became so closely acquainted.
That penalty, however, was soon cancelled out by Ben Healy — but Smith re-established the lead three minutes later and the Bulls never looked back.
Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje and Botha helped them secure line-out ball and from it they deployed their much vaunted maul.
With the visitors on the back foot, their errors mounted and their discipline headed for the window. The visitors' task became even bigger when No 8 Alex Kendellen was yellow-carded for a no arms tackle on Louw.
As forceful as they were, the Bulls weren't blemish free. They didn't always take the right options — Embrose Papier's boot was at times errant, while the hosts, with ball in hand, could perhaps have gone harder, sooner.
Papier, however, remains a livewire from a standing start, while Kurt-Lee Arendse also proved a handful when he was allowed space.
When the Bulls eventually decided to spread their wings, they almost immediately profited. They bashed it up at the heart of the Munster defence and with the visitors defence fractured, Madosh Tambwe rid himself of a tackler and sprinted clear of would be defenders.
Tambwe lengthening his stride has become an eagerly awaited feature at Loftus and the wing did not disappoint.
With Munster a man down, the Bulls scored a splendid team try in which backs and forwards interlinked before Steenkamp scored.
Arendse would have been mightily relieved to see the lock score after the ball bounced fortuitously from a collision Arendse should have avoided with ball in hand.
Scorers
Bulls (29) - Tries: Madosh Tambwe, Walt Steenkamp. Conversions: Chris Smith (2). Penalties: Smith (5).
Munster (24) - Tries: Alex Kendellen, Damian de Allende, Jack O'Donnaghue. Conversions: Ben Healy (3). Penalty: Healy.
