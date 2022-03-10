Progress hot favourites in Super 14 semi showdown

Home-ground advantage for unstoppable Kariega side against Old Selbornians on Saturday

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



If unbeaten Progress keep their eye on the ball and focus on the task at hand, they will be overwhelming favourites to beat Old Selbornians in an Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby semifinal at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.



If there is any complacency in the Progress ranks, they run the risk of being blown out of the competition by an Old Selbornians outfit who have the firepower to cause an upset...