New-look Elephants face Georgia in first home game

Cannon hopes showdown will be at NMB Stadium with Covid-19 spectator limit increased

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



This is the best EP Elephants team assembled since 2014 and needs the full support of the Gqeberha rugby community when they play their first home game against Georgia on April 7, president Maasdorp Cannon says.



Cannon wants the Georgia showdown to be played at the NMB Stadium and would like the Covid-19 enforced limit of 2,000 spectators to be increased...