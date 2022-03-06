Walkout drama at fiery EP Rugby election meeting

Saru official leaves after accusing newly elected president Cannon of lying

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



There was drama at the long-awaited EP Rugby presidential election on Saturday when SA Rugby observer Jannie Louw accused president Maasdorp Cannon of telling lies, before storming out of the meeting.



A jubilant Cannon was in the middle of his victory speech when Louw approached the podium and told the president he was telling lies to club delegates in the hall...