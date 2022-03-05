JUST IN | Maasdorp wins race for EP Rugby presidency

An jubilant Maasdorp Cannon was elected president of the EP Rugby Union when a long awaited presidential by-election was held at the Cillie High school in Gqeberha on Saturday.

After weeks of frantic canvassing Cannon beat his rival Vernon Stuurman by 108 votes to 77 at the ballot box to become EP's new permanent president.

Cannon and Stuurman were the only nominees for the position.

After the death of former president Andre Rademan in 2021, deputy president Cannon was promoted to the position of acting president.

•Full story in Monday's Herald.

HeraldLIVE