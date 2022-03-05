Rugby

JUST IN | Maasdorp wins race for EP Rugby presidency

George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
05 March 2022
Maasdorp Cannon being congratulated by Evergreens club member Nico Smallboy after winning the election
Maasdorp Cannon being congratulated by Evergreens club member Nico Smallboy after winning the election
Image: GEORGE BYRON

An jubilant Maasdorp Cannon was elected president of the EP Rugby Union when a long awaited presidential by-election was held at the Cillie High school in Gqeberha on Saturday.

After weeks of frantic canvassing Cannon beat his rival Vernon Stuurman by 108 votes to 77 at the ballot box to become EP's new permanent president.

Cannon and Stuurman were the only nominees for the position.

After the death of former president Andre Rademan in 2021, deputy president Cannon was promoted to the position of acting president.

•Full story in Monday's Herald.

HeraldLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Introducing the revamped Leopard Trail in the Baviaanskloof World Heritage Site ...
LIVE: The memorial of Riky Rick

Most Read