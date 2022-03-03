Progress to defend unbeaten EC Super 14 record against Park

Group A leaders out to extend unbeaten run to six games against title-challenging Gqeberha side

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



In-form Progress will be defending an impressive unbeaten EC Super 14 rugby record when they face a desperate Park side at their Central Field fortress in Kariega on Saturday.



Progress have swept all before them and are aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to six games against the title-challenging Gqeberha side...