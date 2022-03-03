EP U20 must bounce back against Cheetahs

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



After being on the receiving end of a first half hammering in a weather- interrupted fixture against the Lions last week, EP face the Cheetahs in round two of the SA Rugby Under 20 Cup at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday (kickoff midday).



The Lions led 42-0 at halftime against EP and while the teams were enjoying their break, a thunderstorm moved to within 7m of the stadium in Johannesburg...