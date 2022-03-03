EP Rugby presidential election battle too close to call
Winner will be decided by narrowest of margins in Saturday's vote, pundits predict
EP Rugby’s presidential election is too close to call and will be decided by the narrowest of margins when clubs go to the polls on Saturday to decide whether Vernon Stuurman or Maasdorp Cannon is elected to the hot seat.
That is the forecast of well-placed insiders who say frantic last-minute canvassing is being conducted as the two candidates attempt to woo undecided voters...
