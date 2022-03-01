Bok coaches to help EP Elephants prepare for Currie Cup
Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids in Gqeberha this week
Springbok assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids will be in Gqeberha on Wednesday and Thursday to help EP’s Elephants prepare for their looming Carling Cup First Division campaign.
Stick and Davids both have close links to the region and their expertise will be vital for an EP team who are gunning for Currie Cup promotion...
