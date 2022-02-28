Two-horse race for EP presidential hot seat

Clubs must decide whether they want continuity or change

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



It will be a cut-throat two-horse race for the EP Rugby Union presidential hot seat when a by-election for the top job is held at Cillie High School in Gqeberha on Saturday.



An independent observer said the only nominations were for acting EP president Maasdorp Cannon and former Kruisfontein United president Vernon Stuurman...