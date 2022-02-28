Jake White praises Bulls’ scrumming after Zebre win

SA side put on dominant display in Parma URC clash

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Bulls coach Jake White praised his team’s solid scrumming after they demolished a weakened Zebre side 45-7 in a United Rugby Championship clash.



Missing four players who are part of the Italy Six Nations squad, bottom of the table Zebre struggled against the dominant SA side at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma...