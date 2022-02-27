Wounded EP Under-20s face Cheetahs after Lions mauling

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



After being mauled in a weather-affected SA Rugby Under-20 Cup match against the Lions, the EP team preparing for another catfight when they face the Cheetahs in Gqeberha on Saturday.



EP’s opening game at Emirates Airline Park was called off because of lightning after 40 minutes of play on Friday...