Sharks earn crucial away bonus-point win against Benetton
As they made their way back to the change rooms at halftime, Benetton players were faced with a mountain to climb to get themselves back in this United Rugby Championship match at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso.
They had no answers to Sharks’ three converted tries by Ruben van Heerden, player-of-the-match Aphelele Fassi and Phepsi Buthelezi which put them on the back foot.
In between the nine points by kicker Curwin Bosch, Sbu Nkosi added the fourth try for the Sharks on the stroke of full time to secure this 29-7 bonus point away from home.
It was always going to be difficult for this understrength Benetton side that went into this match missing many players like Gianmarco Lucchesi, Giacomo Nicotera, Cherif Traorè, Tommaso Menoncello to the Italian team for the Six Nations.
But Benetton had a strong South African flavour in their side with players like captain and scrumhalf Dewald Duvenage, fullback Rhyno Smith, hooker Corniel Els and lock Carl Wegner.
Sharks coach Sean Everitt paraded a full strength team brimming with Springboks stars Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit, Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi.
As a result of this unconvincing performance, the Sharks have registered their fifth win of the season to overtake Benetton, Bulls and Stormers into ninth spot and they remain in the frame for the play-offs.
The Sharks returns to action on March 11 when they host Welsh side Scarlets in Durban where they will be looking to keep their upward momentum going and correct some of the mistakes.
The Sharks scored first through Ruben van Heerden when powered over the white line for the first try of the match after they put together a good driving maul.
Just before the half-hour mark, they increased their advantage with the second try that was dotted down by exciting fullback Fassi who was on the end of a pass from Siya Kolisi.
Things went from bad to worse for Benetton after Alessandro Izeko was sent to the bin and the Sharks exploited their numerical advantage immediately with Buthelezi scoring their third try.
Curwin Bosch was spot-on with his boot as he successfully found the middle of the poles with his three conversions as they gained the early advantage at halftime.
In the second half, Benetton camped in the Sharks 22m area and their sustained pressure led to an infringement by Lukhanyo Am who was shown a yellow card by referee Andrew Brace.
The home side didn’t waste time as they used their numerical advantage immediately to register their first try through Carl Wegner that was converted Tomas Albornoz.
Sharks reacted with a penalty as Bosch continued his perfect afternoon as he put away his fourth successful kick before Nkosi put matters beyond doubt with the fourth try shortly before the hooter.
Scorers
Benetton (7) — Try: Carl Wegner. Conversion: Tomas Albornoz
Sharks (29) — Tries: Ruben van Heerden, Aphelele Fassi, Phepsi Buthelezi, Sbu Nkosi. Conversions: Curwin Bosch (3). Penalty: Curwin Bosch (1)
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.