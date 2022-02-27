Sharks earn crucial away bonus-point win against Benetton

As they made their way back to the change rooms at halftime, Benetton players were faced with a mountain to climb to get themselves back in this United Rugby Championship match at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso.

They had no answers to Sharks’ three converted tries by Ruben van Heerden, player-of-the-match Aphelele Fassi and Phepsi Buthelezi which put them on the back foot.

In between the nine points by kicker Curwin Bosch, Sbu Nkosi added the fourth try for the Sharks on the stroke of full time to secure this 29-7 bonus point away from home.

It was always going to be difficult for this understrength Benetton side that went into this match missing many players like Gianmarco Lucchesi, Giacomo Nicotera, Cherif Traorè, Tommaso Menoncello to the Italian team for the Six Nations.

But Benetton had a strong South African flavour in their side with players like captain and scrumhalf Dewald Duvenage, fullback Rhyno Smith, hooker Corniel Els and lock Carl Wegner.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt paraded a full strength team brimming with Springboks stars Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit, Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi.