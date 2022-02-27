Progress blow Super 14 wide open

Thrilling victory over Harlequins lights up Eastern Cape competition

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Progress blew Group A in the Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby competition wide open with a thrilling come-from-behind 34-31 win over Harlequins at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.



Playing in front of a passionate crowd, Progress showed their fighting spirit to earn a vital victory after trailing 20-17 at the break with just one round of group fixtures remaining...