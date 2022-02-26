Rugby

Stormers braced for miserable Galway weather

Wind, rain and fiercely partisan Connacht fans await Dobson’s men

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
26 February 2022

A partisan home crowd and miserable wet and windy Irish weather in Galway will give Connacht an edge against the Stormers on Saturday (kickoff 3pm), the home side’s coach, Andy Friend, says.

This is one of two United Rugby Championship clashes featuring SA teams, with the other fixture pitting the Sharks against Benetton in Italy (kickoff 5.05pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...
Max Verstappen’s Icy Pre-Season Fun: Driving An F1 Car On The GP Ice Race ...

Most Read