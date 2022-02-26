Stormers braced for miserable Galway weather

Wind, rain and fiercely partisan Connacht fans await Dobson’s men

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A partisan home crowd and miserable wet and windy Irish weather in Galway will give Connacht an edge against the Stormers on Saturday (kickoff 3pm), the home side’s coach, Andy Friend, says.



This is one of two United Rugby Championship clashes featuring SA teams, with the other fixture pitting the Sharks against Benetton in Italy (kickoff 5.05pm)...