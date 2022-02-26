Blitzboks and Springboks Sevens women’s rugby plan to make SA proud

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



The South African national rugby sevens squad the Blitzboks and the Springboks Sevens women’s rugby side hope to make the country proud at the much anticipated Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town during September.



The prestigious event will take place for the first time on SA soil and both sides plan to make their supporters proud when they battle against the world’s best teams in front of their home crowd...