Hotly contested EP Rugby presidential by-election looming
Maasdorp Cannon to stand if nominated, Vernon Stuurman among nominees
A hotly contested by-election for the top position of president is looming when EP Rugby Union clubs gather for the body’s annual meeting at Cillie High School on March 5.
The death of president Andre Rademan in 2021 resulted in the need for the union to find a permanent replacement after deputy president Maasdorp Cannon was promoted to the position of acting president...
