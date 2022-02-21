Ex Bok Kayser joins EP Elephants coaching staff

SA star comes in as consultant to tackle fundamentals like techniques, structures and defence lines

Former Springbok wing Deon Kayser has joined the EP Elephants coaching staff as a defence guru to ensure the team have watertight systems in place when they start their push for Currie Cup promotion.



Defence consultant Kayser has been working with the squad for three weeks and is excited about the potential he has seen in the 34-man squad...