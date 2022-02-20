On-form Cheetahs sprint past Pumas at Mbombela Stadium

The Cheetahs have sounded a strong message of intention to go far in the 2022 Currie Cup with a hard-fought win over the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The Free State outfit earned good value from their 28-17 victory where they scored three tries through Gideon van der Merwe, Clayton Blommetjies and Louis van der Westhuizen, moving to the top of the standings.

The Cheetahs have also maintained their 100% start to the season with three successive wins but coach Hawies Fourie will not be happy that they conceded more than nine penalties.

The Pumas remain second-from-bottom with three defeats and faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

Fourie had made minor tweaks to his starting line-up for the trip to Mbombela with highly-rated Daniel Kasende getting the nod at right-wing. The coach moved Springbok speedster Rosco Specman to the left wing to replace injured Enver Brandt. Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse rang wholesale changes.

The Cheetahs will go into their next match against the Lions booming with confidence and in search of fourth consecutive win.