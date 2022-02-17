Race for EC Super 14 rugby semifinal berths hots up

Much at stake in Group A and B as log leaders clash with closest rivals

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



There will be uncompromising dogfights for precious log points when teams duel for money-spinning EC Super 14 semifinal berths in Gqeberha and East London on Saturday.



All eyes will be on pivotal games in Group A and B when the respective log leaders clash with their closest rivals in encounters guaranteed to produce rousing rugby...