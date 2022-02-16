Stormers in good space ahead of Irish trip, says Dobson

The Stormers are in a good space ahead of their next match in the United Rugby Championship against gritty Irish side Connacht in Galway on February 26, coach John Dobson says.

There were continued signs of progress in the Stormers camp when they scored a convincing 32-10 win over the Lions without over-exerting themselves at Ellis Park.

The win saw the Stormers climb to seventh on points difference on the combined URC log.

Interestingly, Dobson praised his side for not over-exerting themselves in claiming victory over the Lions.

“Look, we wanted to be better against the Lions than we’ve been over the past few weeks and I thought we were,” he said.

“But, from a certain point of view, we sort of managed the game well and took our opportunities well.

“We probably left a few points out there in the first half, but in the end we were really clinical.

“The thing is, we had to manage energy.

“I don’t want people to take this the wrong way, but you can’t over-exert yourself here on the highveld.

“Not against a team like the Lions.

“In terms of what we wanted this week, I’d say we achieved what we wanted.

“The Lions defended our mauls very well.

“That facet of our game had been quite dominant previously and we couldn’t get a penalty from it.

“However, in terms of how we wanted to play tactically, we got what we wanted.

“Territorially, we were overwhelmed a bit in the first half; it was rather close.

“We obviously didn’t play a perfect game, but it was a lot better than we were last week.”

Dobson said his team were now looking ahead to their next game against Connacht.

“Right now, we’re in a really good space,” he said.

“What’s been good for us is how we’ve evolved our game from just being reliant on Frans Malherbe & Co to get us the scrum penalty to actually playing some rugby, controlling the territory, scoring some neat tries.

“I’m very pleased with how we’re growing.

“We’re under no illusion that some challenges lie ahead, but the way we played ourselves out of a potential hole makes me very proud.”

Dobson said Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant were special players.

“We are very lucky with those three players,” he said.

“The challenge has been how to fit them. They are obsessed with rugby and talk about it all the time.

“People see the stepping and the flash but they are constantly talking.

“They are really thinking about rugby. The way they work together. They are special.

“We see a lot of the stepping and flash from all of them, but they are constantly communicating with each other on the field.

“That’s why we’ve started winning territory more consistently, like against the Sharks and now the Lions.

“They really think about their game and are looking for space in various ways, even with the boot.

“They’re special and the way they work together is special.”

