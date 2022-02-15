It’s now or never for EP’s rugby dreams, says Mayinje

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



It’s now or never for this generation of EP Elephants players as they fine-tune preparations to win promotion to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division, centre Athi Mayinje says.



If EP end top of the seven-team Currie First Division, they will earn a guaranteed two-year stay in the Premier Division...