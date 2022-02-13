Top teams retain unbeaten records in EC Super 14

Park, Progress, Old Selbornians and Swallows thrash their competition

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The relentless Park rugby machine continued to rumble along on its destructive path with a narrow 20-17 victory on the road over Ncera Leopards in round four of the EC Super 14 competition on Saturday.



It was a fourth consecutive win for the Londt Park side and enabled them to open a commanding lead at the top of Group A...