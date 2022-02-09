Madibaz keep Elephants on their toes

Training game gives EP coach Mhani valuable insights

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Watching Elephants players react to pressure situations during a chukka-style training match against the Madibaz Varsity Cup side provided valuable insights about the readiness of his squad, EP coach Dumisani Mhani said.



The teams are gearing up for the new season and the warm-up game will have given Mhani and Madibaz coach David Manuel valuable insights before they embark on their Currie Cup and Varsity Cup campaigns...