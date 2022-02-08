X-factor Banda set for surprise EP Elephants return

Inventive player offers options at fullback, flyhalf and wing

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Nimble-footed former Southern Kings utility back Masixole ‘Coyi’ Banda is set to make a surprise return to Gqeberha to play for the EP Elephants in the Currie Cup First Division.



Sources in Kimberley said Banda was close to agreeing terms with EP after a stint playing for Griquas in the Currie Cup Premier Division...