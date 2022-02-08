X-factor Banda set for surprise EP Elephants return
Inventive player offers options at fullback, flyhalf and wing
Nimble-footed former Southern Kings utility back Masixole ‘Coyi’ Banda is set to make a surprise return to Gqeberha to play for the EP Elephants in the Currie Cup First Division.
Sources in Kimberley said Banda was close to agreeing terms with EP after a stint playing for Griquas in the Currie Cup Premier Division...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.