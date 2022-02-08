Dan’s the man for triumphant Stormers, says Dobson

A strategy of slicing through the middle of the Sharks defence paid off handsomely thanks to the physical and direct play of centre Dan du Plessis, Stormers coach John Dobson said.

The bustling centre played a key role in the Stormers’ 20-10 win over a star-studded Sharks outfit in a United Rugby Championship clash at the Cape Town Stadium.

Ahead of the clash speculation abounded on Dobson’s selections and his decision to alternate Warrick Gelant and Damian Willemse in his starting line-up.

A decision to retain Du Plessis at centre paid off with Willemse being selected as a replacement so that Gelant could start at fullback.

“I thought Dan du Plessis was outstanding,” Dobson said.

“He is a classic 12, nice and direct, physical.

“The Sharks moved Lukhanyo Am into 12.

“Obviously, he is one of the best defenders in the game at No 13.

“Our plan was to go through the middle and I thought Dan did it really, really well.

“When you look back to one of the last Super Rugby games of 2019, we played the Lions at Ellis Park, out of that 23, 16 players have left the union.

“We tried to do a rebuild, without falling off a cliff which has happened to some teams in the past.

“I don’t want to rest on my laurels, but I think we have done a reasonable job.

“Budget-wise, there’s a difference, without question.

“But if we keep this group together, the way they work for each other, it’s exciting for us.

“Obviously, we will look to bolster along the way as things get more settled.

“I’m very proud of them.

“To play rugby in this province, you have to be resilient and they have shown that.

“They are a really tight group.

“All the guys we have recruited, Marvin Orie for example, he is just a consummate professional.

“We have just got the right guys in.

“Warrick Gelant, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, we have got a really nice young group.

“I am really optimistic. If we can keep it together, we could do something special.”

A try in each half and two penalties from flyhalf Manie Libbok saw the home side claim a valuable win in front of their delighted supporters.

The Stormers created a number of opportunities at the start, with their backline breaking the defensive line regularly without managing to put points on the board.

A turnover from Deon Fourie in the 22 was passed to Warrick Gelant, who found a 50-22 touch.

From the resulting maul it was passed to Seabelo Senatla, who kicked through a perfectly-weighted grubber which collected himself to dot down.

That gave the home side a 7-3 advantage at halftime, but the lead could have been bigger if the Stormers had made full use of their scoring opportunities.

The Stormers followed that up with their second try after a 50-22 kick from Libbok put them in a good position for powerful lock Adre Smith to score.

The Sharks scored their first try with 17 minutes left when replacement Grant Williams latched onto an offload to score.

In Saturday’s other URC fixture the Bulls beat the Lions 21-13 at Loftus.

