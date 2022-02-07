NMB Stadium is Gqeberha’s Twickenham, says Mhani

EP Rugby executive still discussing where Elephants to play home games

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is Ggeberha’s equivalent of England’s iconic Twickenham and a venue where every young East Cape Rugby player aspires to perform, EP coach Dumisani Mhani says.



EP’s coach would like the Elephants to play some of their home Currie Cup matches at the NMB Stadium when his team bid to win promotion to the top tier Premier Division...