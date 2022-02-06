Sizzling Eastern Cape Super 14 club rugby battle hots up

The heat in the battle for supremacy in the EC Super Rugby 14 tournament reached a sizzling temperature when the leading teams continued their winning ways on Saturday.

Crowds throughout the Eastern Cape were treated to enthralling rugby when clubs resumed their duel for the coveted trophy and the R40,000 cash prize on offer for the champions.

After the Covid-19 pandemic closed down club rugby for two years, spectators flocked to watch their local stars in action.

If the action in the opening three rounds is anything to go by, this year’s race for the title will go down to the wire.

EP Elephants head coach Dumisani Mhani has said he is watching Super 14 games to assess whether any club players are capable of making the step up to play in the Currie Cup First Division for the Elephants.

Another incentive for players is that, apart from the top prize, there are cash incentives for all the clubs even if they fail to make the playoffs.

Group A front-runners Park continued their impressive start when they beat Tsholomnqa outfit Black Eagles 31-17 at Londt Park on Saturday.

After beating Young Leopards and Breakers in the opening rounds, Park signalled their intent to make a strong challenge for the title.

A gallant Black Eagles side never surrendered and rallied in the second half, before eventually going down.

In another Group A game, a fiercely determined Harlequins team scored a thrilling 33-32 win over never-say-die Ncerba Black Leopards at the Adcock Stadium.

Opening victories over Breakers and Black Eagles handed Harlequins an ideal platform to challenge for the trophy.

The Adcock Stadium clash, shown live on SABC television, produced a compelling spectacle for viewers which enhanced the reputation of the Super 14 tournament.

In another Group A game, Progress romped to a one-sided 79-0 win over Breakers at the Central field in Kariega.

Progress, who downed Young Leopards in their last outing, will be looking to extend their winning run when they face Black Eagles on Saturday in round four.

In Group A East London teams Police and Old Selbornians continued to set the pace when they extended their unbeaten records with impressive victories.

Old Selbornians had too much firepower for Trying Stars and ran out convincing 41-19 winners at Bayville High Fields in East London.

Trying Stars have yet to win a match, and will be desperate to get on the winning track in the final rounds.

EL Police kept themselves in the hunt to top the group with a hard-fought 9-6 win over Gardens at Police Park in a game which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

In the final game in Group B, Swallows maintained their unbeaten run with a valuable 29-8 win over Kruisfontein in Mdantsane.

Last weekend Swallows inflicted a 15-6 defeat on African Bombers in a hard-fought clash in front of a live television audience.

The competition is divided into two streams consisting of seven teams each, with two teams from each pool advancing to the semifinal.

The semifinals will be played on March 12.

Saturday’s fixtures (3.30pm kickoff).

Group A: Black Eagles v Progress (Mpongo Fields), Ncerha Leopards v Park (Ntentini Fields), Breakers v Young Leopards (Mlungisi). Harlequins bye.

Group B: Trying Stars v Swallows (Alexandria), Gardens v Old Selbornians (Derrick Ferreira), Kruisfontein v African Bombers (Sport Complex). EL Police bye.

