New Pasifika captain Kepu says team has 'indescribable bond'

Veteran international prop Sekope Kepu has been named captain of New Zealand's Moana Pasifika for their debut Super League season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Kepu, a three-time Australian World Cup campaigner with 110 Test appearances for the Wallabies, said he jumped at the opportunity to lead the fledgling team, which comprises mainly Tongan and Samoan players.

“Here is an indescribable bond of brotherhood in this special team even though we have been together for only a short couple of months at most,” the 35-year-old said on the team's website.

“Coming back to New Zealand I never thought I would play rugby again. God works in mysterious ways, to be here and then called into the Moana Pasifika team, it was something I didn't think twice about.”

Moana coach Aaron Mauger said Kepu had virtually chosen himself as captain.

“Right from the outset, he has led by example — both in the way he trains, prepares, and in the way he contributes to the culture of our team.

“In doing this, he has effectively picked himself as leader.”

Kepu was born in Sydney to Tongan parents. Though the family moved to New Zealand when he was young, he later opted to represent Australia internationally.

He also played Super Rugby for more than decade for the Sydney-based Waratahs.

The Auckland-based Pasifika will play their opening match against the ACT Brumbies on February 18.

•The six NZ-based teams in Super Rugby Pacific are moving to Queenstown for the first part of the upcoming season to minimise the risk of games being cancelled by a coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) announced on Wednesday.

The relocation will not change the draw, with the season still scheduled to start on February 18, said NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum.

“Under current Covid-19 regulations it would only take one positive case entering a squad environment to shut down an entire squad for 10 days. The knock-on effect for the rest of the competition would be the postponement or cancellation of matches,” Lendrum said in a press release.

“By moving the teams to a secure hub, we believe we have a good chance of preventing a Covid-19 infection, or close contact event, sidelining one of our teams for a prolonged period.

“The plan is now for the teams to move to Queenstown early next week and remain in Queenstown for the opening three weeks of the competition.”

The new plan is a response to New Zealand’s strict Covid-19 regulations.

Queenstown is in a relatively remote part of the country's South Island.

Day matches will be played in there, while night games will be a long bus ride away in Invercargill, which has floodlighting.

Lendrum said the move to Queenstown would last only a few weeks.

“We are committed to bringing the teams home in early-March regardless of the Covid-19 landscape,” he said.

Super Rugby Pacific comprises 12 teams — six based in New Zealand (the Blues, Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika, Chiefs, Crusaders and Highlanders) — as well as six in Australia. — Reuters