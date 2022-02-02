Flyhalf must be like general in heat of battle — Mattheus

EP players settling in well under new coaching team, pivot says

A successful flyhalf must be a calm general with the knack of knowing when to do what at key moments in the heat of battle, EP Elephants pivot Garrick Mattheus says.



Mattheus, who has returned to Gqeberha after a spell with the Boland Cavaliers, is expected to play a big role in EP’s bid to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...