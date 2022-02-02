Flyhalf must be like general in heat of battle — Mattheus
EP players settling in well under new coaching team, pivot says
A successful flyhalf must be a calm general with the knack of knowing when to do what at key moments in the heat of battle, EP Elephants pivot Garrick Mattheus says.
Mattheus, who has returned to Gqeberha after a spell with the Boland Cavaliers, is expected to play a big role in EP’s bid to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.