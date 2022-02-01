EP Elephants not looking for handouts, says Twum-Boafo

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP are not looking for handouts and want to win promotion to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division on merit by working hard and winning matches, Elephants backline flyer Josiah Twum-Boafo says.



To clinch promotion to the top Premier Division they must end top of the seven-team Currie Cup First Division...