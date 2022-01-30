Mdantsane's Swallows swoop to clinch Super 14 win
Improved Bombers side still no match for well-drilled opponents
Mdantsane’s Swallows swooped into Gqeberha on a mission to inflict a 15-6 defeat on African Bombers in a hard-fought EC Super 14 club rugby clash at the Zwide Stadium on Saturday.
It was the perfect start for the well-drilled Swallows outfit who hit the ground running after a bye on the opening weekend of the tournament last Saturday...
