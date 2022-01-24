Nail-biting win for Police highlights relaunch of Super 14
A last-gasp try by Chuma Biyana sealed a memorable win for EL Police over gutsy Kruisfontein in the opening round of the revived Super 14 rugby tournament at Police Park in East London at the weekend.
The clash was the standout in the weekend of matches which kicked off the competition launched by the provincial department of sports, recreation arts and culture to serve as a feeder to the Border Bulldogs and Eastern Province Elephants...
