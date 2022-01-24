Gelant magic helps Stormers slay Bulls, says Dobson

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Magic from inventive back Warwick Gelant helped the Stormers slay the Bulls 30-26 in a thrilling United Rugby Challenge clash at Loftus on Saturday, coach John Dobson said.



The Bulls had been favourites to emerge with a spoils on their home turf, but they came unstuck against a fired-up Stormers side who refused to lie down...